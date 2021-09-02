Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,551 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of XPO Logistics worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

