Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $33,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

