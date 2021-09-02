Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Ribbit LEAP has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

