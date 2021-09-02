Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 60,841 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:RONI)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

