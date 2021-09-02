RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $1.67 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 285,624,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

