Riskified (RSKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

RSKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

