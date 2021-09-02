Ritocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $479,581.19 and $116.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00133576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00156779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.50 or 0.07648971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.36 or 1.00120872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00805488 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,631,860,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,619,772,245 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

