RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.