River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $455.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

