River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. 24,988,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.