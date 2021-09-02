River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,129 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 1,406,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

