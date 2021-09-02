River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 737,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 831,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

