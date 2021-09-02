River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.02. 22,618,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

