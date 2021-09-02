River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,455. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.