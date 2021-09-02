RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of RLI worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

