Robert Allen Leach Buys 124,852 Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,235. Surge Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.46. The company has a market cap of C$294.99 million and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

