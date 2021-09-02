Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of RMBL opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.93. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

