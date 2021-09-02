Robust Token (RBT) Price Hits $30.64 on Top Exchanges

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $30.64 or 0.00061702 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $20,992.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,507 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

