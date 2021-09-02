Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $2.93 million and $11,276.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.