Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,738,490 shares of company stock valued at $962,206,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.72. 943,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.68 and its 200-day moving average is $321.47. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

