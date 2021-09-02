Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,302,056 shares.The stock last traded at $357.63 and had previously closed at $368.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.75 and a 200-day moving average of $373.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,572 shares of company stock worth $171,268,684. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

