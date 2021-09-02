Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.24. The company had a trading volume of 214,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,399. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

