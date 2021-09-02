Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

