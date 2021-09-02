Roth Capital Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

