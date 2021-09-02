Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €106.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.29 ($107.39).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €71.07 ($83.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.80. Daimler has a 52-week low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

