Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.33 ($76.86).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

