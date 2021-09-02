Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

RDSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,423.60 ($18.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,417.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,384.55. The stock has a market cap of £111.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

