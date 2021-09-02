Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

ROYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ROYMY stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.50%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

