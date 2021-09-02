RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237,873.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $97.85 million and approximately $237,873.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $49,263.15 or 0.99497294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001796 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.