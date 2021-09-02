RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

