Ruffer LLP Acquires 1,130,041 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,041 shares during the period. Gold Fields comprises approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Gold Fields worth $53,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,081. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

