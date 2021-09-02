Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 7,702 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,986. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

