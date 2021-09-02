Ruffer LLP Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.92. 1,030,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,530,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $467.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

