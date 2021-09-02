Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 6,034,550 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,034,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,000. Centerra Gold accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 2.03% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 3,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.