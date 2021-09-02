Ruffer LLP Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,650 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.12% of Nutrien worth $42,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 118,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

