Ruffer LLP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.28. 1,835,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

