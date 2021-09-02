Ruffer LLP Has $28.31 Million Holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,378,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,618 shares during the quarter. Galiano Gold makes up approximately 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 11.74% of Galiano Gold worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Shares of GAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 182,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.