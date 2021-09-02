Ruffer LLP Has $3.89 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $15.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.03. 174,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

