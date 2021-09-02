Ruffer LLP Has $57 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,003,102 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $57,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 308,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,978,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.