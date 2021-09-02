Ruffer LLP Invests $9.50 Million in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,117,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Telefônica Brasil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 651,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,894. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.