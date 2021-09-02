Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.08% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 36,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.