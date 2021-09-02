Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.07% of TIM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TIM by 14.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

TIMB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 421,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,967. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

