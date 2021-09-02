Ruffer LLP Purchases 1,130,946 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. IAMGOLD comprises 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 2.59% of IAMGOLD worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 188,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

