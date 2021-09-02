Ruffer LLP Purchases Shares of 20,300 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

ORA stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.