Ruffer LLP Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,607 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Livent worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 88,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,450. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -297.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.