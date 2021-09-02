Ruffer LLP Sells 140,257 Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,257 shares during the quarter. IMV makes up approximately 0.4% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 8.91% of IMV worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.52. IMV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

