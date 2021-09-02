Ruffer LLP Sells 150,950 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,950 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.92. 6,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,279. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

