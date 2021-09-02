Ruffer LLP Sells 20,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

