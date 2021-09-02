Ruffer LLP Sells 305,494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 305,494 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.86. 6,483,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

