Ruffer LLP Sells 599,575 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 599,575 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for about 1.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.87% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $60,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

COG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 914,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

